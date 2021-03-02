Advertisement

Flood warnings extended in Schuyler, Fremont areas due to ice jams

Several flood warnings and watches have been extended in parts west of Omaha due to ice jams.
By Harper Lundgren
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 12:25 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Several flood warnings and watches have been extended in parts west of Omaha due to ice jams.

  • A flood warning for south of Schuyler has been extended until Tuesday at noon.
  • Highway 15 remains closed.
  • A flood warning for an ice jam in Fremont near the Highway 77 bridge has been extended until Wednesday at noon.
  • A flood watch for the Platte, Loup, and Elkhorn rivers has been extended until Wednesday at noon.

According to the Papio NRD, involved agencies continue to monitor the jams but ask that the public stay away from the rivers until the ice jams have moved out.

