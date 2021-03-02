Girls State Basketball Tournament Highlights & Results: Tuesday, March 2
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The NSAA Girls Basketball State Tournament is underway at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The tournament has an expanded format this year with games spanning 5 days across Lincoln. The first day of action features all Class A quarterfinal games and two Class B match-ups.
Follow along throughout the day for highlights, results, and analysis. Watch 1011 NOW at 6:00 and 10:00 p.m. for a recap of the Girls State Tournament.
Tuesday, March 2
9:00 am - Class B Norris vs. Bennington
11:15 am - Class B Omaha Skutt vs. York
1:30 pm - Class A Pius X vs. Millard North
4:00 pm - Class A Lincoln SW vs. Omaha Central
6:15 pm - Class A Millard South vs. Lincoln East
8:30 pm - Class A Fremont vs. North Platte
