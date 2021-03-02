Girls State Basketball Tournament Highlights & Results: Tuesday, March 2

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The NSAA Girls Basketball State Tournament is underway at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The tournament has an expanded format this year with games spanning 5 days across Lincoln. The first day of action features all Class A quarterfinal games and two Class B match-ups.

Tuesday, March 2

9:00 am - Class B Norris vs. Bennington

11:15 am - Class B Omaha Skutt vs. York

1:30 pm - Class A Pius X vs. Millard North

4:00 pm - Class A Lincoln SW vs. Omaha Central

6:15 pm - Class A Millard South vs. Lincoln East

8:30 pm - Class A Fremont vs. North Platte

