Girls State Basketball Tournament Highlights & Results: Tuesday, March 2

(KOLNKGIN)
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 9:01 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The NSAA Girls Basketball State Tournament is underway at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The tournament has an expanded format this year with games spanning 5 days across Lincoln. The first day of action features all Class A quarterfinal games and two Class B match-ups.

Follow along throughout the day for highlights, results, and analysis. Watch 1011 NOW at 6:00 and 10:00 p.m. for a recap of the Girls State Tournament.

Tuesday, March 2

9:00 am - Class B Norris vs. Bennington

11:15 am - Class B Omaha Skutt vs. York

1:30 pm - Class A Pius X vs. Millard North

4:00 pm - Class A Lincoln SW vs. Omaha Central

6:15 pm - Class A Millard South vs. Lincoln East

8:30 pm - Class A Fremont vs. North Platte

For a link to the brackets, click here.

