Heading to the 60s Tuesday afternoon

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A warm front has moved through the Central Plains and that means a big warm up for Tuesday. Mainly sunny skies expected with high temperatures around 61 degrees Tuesday afternoon. It will be on the breezy side, south to southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph at times.

Sunshine, breezy and mild for Tuesday. (1011 Weather Team)

Mainly sunny and mild. South-southwest wind gusting up to 30 mph. (1011 Weather Team)

Tonight will be mainly clear with the overnight low around 30 and a west wind 5 to 15 mph. Mild temperatures will continue on Wednesday, although, it might be a few degrees cooler thanks to the tail end of a weak cold front that will push through eastern Nebraska. The high should still hit 60 degrees Wednesday afternoon under mostly sunny skies. East wind 5 to 15 mph. Mostly sunny for Thursday with the afternoon high once again in the lower 60s. There may be a few more clouds on Friday and it will be a bit cooler with highs in the upper 50s. It is also possible for a few sprinkles Friday as a weak system moves through the region.

Saturday should be fantastic with sunshine and highs in the mid 60s. Mostly sunny, breezy and continued mild for Sunday with highs returning to the mid 60s.

The spring weather will continue as we start the new work week on Monday. Highs Monday afternoon will be in the mid 60s with a slight chance for a shower late in the day.

Spring has sprung across Nebraska. Well above average temperatures and very little precipitation expected over the next 7 days. (1011 Weather Team)

