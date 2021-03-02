Advertisement

HS Basketball Scoreboard (Monday, March 1)

By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 9:42 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HS Basketball Scoreboard

Monday, March 1

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

NSAA Playoffs

Class A

District A-1

Bellevue West 77, Lincoln North Star 48

District A-2

Millard North 67, Gretna 29

District A-3

Omaha Creighton Prep 62, Elkhorn South 50

District A-4

Lincoln East 56, Lincoln Pius X 51, OT

District A-5

Papillion-LaVista South 64, Omaha Central 59

District A-6

Millard South 35, Papillion-LaVista 34

District A-7

Millard West 55, Omaha Westside 54

District Final

Class C-1

District C1-1

Auburn 48, Boone Central 41

District C1-2

Kearney Catholic 67, Central City 36

District C1-3

Adams Central 56, Ashland-Greenwood 38

District C1-4

Milford 75, Mitchell 46

District C1-5

St. Paul 52, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 44

District C1-7

Omaha Concordia 59, North Bend Central 47

Class C-2

District C2-1

Yutan 62, West Holt 38

District C2-2

Grand Island Central Catholic 75, Twin River 43

District C2-4

Freeman 45, Sutton 29

District C2-5

Tri County 72, Hershey 53

District C2-6

Hartington Cedar Catholic 56, Wakefield 45

Class D-1

District D1-1

Burwell 44, Kenesaw 40

District D1-3

North Platte St. Patrick’s 77, Creighton 44

District D1-4

Howells/Dodge 43, Mead 36

District D1-6

Ansley-Litchfield 39, Nebraska City Lourdes 30

District D1-7

Central Valley 53, Osmond 37

District D1-8

Southern Valley 50, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 44

Class D-2

District D2-6

Wynot 55, Wallace 40

District D2-7

Falls City Sacred Heart 53, Medicine Valley 22

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hickman Fire & Rescue, NSP, LSO and StarCare all at the scene of a crash along 54th Street,...
One person life-flighted after Sunday morning crash
LPD responded to a crash near a Kwik Shop on Sunday.
LPD responds to car crash near Kwik Shop
Jake Gonzalez is being held in the Jefferson County Jail on suspicion of second-degree murder,...
Fairbury man accused of killing two-year-old boy
Andy Hoffman and his family
Andy Hoffman passes away from cancer
Nebraska seeing higher gas prices than the region

Latest News

Nebraska forward Lat Mayen finishes a dunk during the Huskers' 21-point win over Rutgers.
Mayen paces Huskers in blowout win
HS Basketball Scoreboard (March 1)
HS Basketball Scoreboard (March 1)
NSAA Girls Basketball State Tournament
BTN+ to Carry First Two Weeks of Husker Baseball