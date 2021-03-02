Advertisement

Huskers Code Red: Dreaded words for Nebraska volleyball players

Nebraska Head Coach John Cook Volleyball vs Michigan
Nebraska Head Coach John Cook Volleyball vs Michigan (Isabel Thalken | Isabel Thalken)
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 11:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nicklin Hames says Nebraska volleyball players cringe when they hear or read the words “Huskers Code Red.” It’s how John Cook relays negative information, according to Hames. The phrase has been used since the start of the pandemic

Those three dreaded words came across Hames’ phone in a text message late last week. Following “Huskers Code Red” was Cook explaining that Nebraska’s matches against top-ranked Wisconsin were in jeopardy. The Huskers and Badgers never played their highly-anticipated series after Wisconsin paused all team activities due to COVID-19 concerns.

Hames says Cook also playfully uses the phrase to trick his players while at practice. It doesn’t happen often, though, according to Hames.

Nebraska hopes to reschedule its matches against Wisconsin later this season, though there is some doubt the matches will be made up. Neither team has open weekends, and the Badgers will remain paused over the next week.

Cook says he is not in favor of his team playing up to four matches in one week. However, he would consider adding one mid-week match if the right situation arises. Cook says factors in rescheduling include team travel, and availability of officials and facilities.

Nebraska, ranked 4th in this week’s AVCA Top 25, is scheduled next play at Illinois on Friday.

