Huskers “eager and excited” after long baseball off-season

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska baseball team is “eager and excited” for the 2021 season, according to second-year head coach Will Bolt. The Huskers have endured a long, challenging off-season following the abrupt end to the 2020 campaign. Bolt says his squad has a workmanlike attitude, both on the field and with COVID-19 protocols.

“Our guys have been as motivated and as energetic as any team I’ve ever been around in preparation for a season,” Bolt said.

Preseason Media Day (via Zoom) with @Husker_Baseball today. 2nd-year head coach Will Bolt:



"Our guys have been as motivated and energetic as any team I've ever been around in preparation for a season." pic.twitter.com/dz1aTSKZvd — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) March 2, 2021

The Huskers recently started practicing outdoors, which created some new excitement following a rigorous preseason. Nebraska practiced inside Memorial Stadium multiple times and also held had 18 innings of scrimmaging at Den Hartog Field in east Lincoln.

Bolt believes the Huskers have good depth and will be an improved hitting team. Nebraska had a 7-8 record last season, which did not include any Big Ten games.

The Huskers will play conference opponents only this spring. Bolt says he’ll be surprised if the Huskers make it through their full 48-game schedule. Teams across the Big Ten will go through regular COVID-19 tests, which has canceled and postponed numerous games across its various sports.

“I stay up all night thinking about it,” Bolt said.

Nebraska opens the 2021 season on Friday with a 3:00 p.m. game against Purdue.

Junior pitcher Colby Gomes will miss the upcoming campaign due to an injury. Gomes was a Freshman All-American in 2019.

This is Chance Hroch, a pitcher on the Nebraska Baseball team. He makes Rollie Fingers blush.#Huskers @Husker_Baseball pic.twitter.com/NKgXEouYDJ — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) March 2, 2021

