Lengthy prison term for Grand Island sex trafficker

Mohamuud Gurre was sentenced to prison for felony sex trafficking
By Mark Baumert
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 12:05 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man convicted of drugging and beating women he sold for sex is facing a lengthy prison term.

Thirty-one-year-old Mohamuud Gurre of Grand Island was sentenced Tuesday to 35-40 years in prison for his conviction on felony labor and sex trafficking.

He was arrested in May 2020 after an investigation into a sex trafficking scheme in which multiple women were brought into a house near downtown Grand Island and sold to local men for sex. Court records indicate that Gurre and Hassan Aden drugged and beat the women if they refused sex with their customers. The records indicate that in at least one case, a woman said Gurre threatened her children if she didn’t cooperate.

Gurre was convicted in November.

Grand Island police request that anyone with information on human and sex trafficking contact them at 308-385-5400 or the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888 or text HELP or INFO to Be Free (233733).

If victims don’t want to talk to police, they can contact the Crisis Center in Grand Island at (308) 381-0555.

Copyright 2020 KSNB. All rights reserved.

