LPD investigates suspicious death in north Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Lincoln Police Department is investigating the death of an approximately 30-year-old male at a residence in the 4200 block of North 20th Street. According to LPD, the circumstances surrounding this death are suspicious in nature and the investigation is ongoing.

On March 1, 2020 at 11:09 a.m. LPD officers responded to a residence in the 4200 block of North 20th Street, to check the security of the residence after a door was observed to have been left open. Upon arrival the officers located a male deceased inside.

Lincoln police are currently trying to notify the next of kin of the deceased.

Officers and investigators are currently processing the scene and collecting any available evidence. Residents should expect a law enforcement presence in the area to assist in these investigative efforts.

There is no known threat to the public.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with relevant information can call 402-441-6000 or Lincoln Crimestoppers at 402-475-3600. Additional details will be provided at a press briefing on March 2, 2021 at 8:45 a.m.

