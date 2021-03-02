Advertisement

LPD investigates suspicious death in north Lincoln

(ap newsroom)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 7:59 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Lincoln Police Department is investigating the death of an approximately 30-year-old male at a residence in the 4200 block of North 20th Street. According to LPD, the circumstances surrounding this death are suspicious in nature and the investigation is ongoing.

On March 1, 2020 at 11:09 a.m. LPD officers responded to a residence in the 4200 block of North 20th Street, to check the security of the residence after a door was observed to have been left open. Upon arrival the officers located a male deceased inside.

Lincoln police are currently trying to notify the next of kin of the deceased.

Officers and investigators are currently processing the scene and collecting any available evidence. Residents should expect a law enforcement presence in the area to assist in these investigative efforts.

There is no known threat to the public.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with relevant information can call 402-441-6000 or Lincoln Crimestoppers at 402-475-3600. Additional details will be provided at a press briefing on March 2, 2021 at 8:45 a.m.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hickman Fire & Rescue, NSP, LSO and StarCare all at the scene of a crash along 54th Street,...
One person life-flighted after Sunday morning crash
LPD responded to a crash near a Kwik Shop on Sunday.
LPD responds to car crash near Kwik Shop
Jake Gonzalez is being held in the Jefferson County Jail on suspicion of second-degree murder,...
Fairbury man accused of killing two-year-old boy
Andy Hoffman and his family
Andy Hoffman passes away from cancer
Nebraska seeing higher gas prices than the region

Latest News

Southside Boxing Gym is reopening after closing down for the winter, following the death of...
Southside Boxing gym reopens
Nearly 400 feet of asphalt outside of Waverly has disintegrated following extreme swings in...
Crumbling roads lead to headaches for Nebraskans
The gym was temporarily closed due to their head coach passing away due to COVID-19.
Southside Boxing Gym reopening after head coach dies from COVID-19
Experts give update on new vaccines, variants
Governor, health experts give updates on new vaccines and variants in Nebraska