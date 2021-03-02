LPD warns about car thefts

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Officers with the Lincoln Police Department are warning drivers to take added precautions against car thefts.

Since Saturday, LPD said six cars have been stolen in instances where the cars were left unlocked or running and unattended.

Officers said the victims’ credit cards, tools, electronics and other belongings inside the cars were stolen.

LPD officers are patrolling neighborhoods as a way to prevent this kind of crime but officers are warning people they need to take precautions as well.

Officers are reminding drivers to remove any and all valuables from their cars, as well as not leaving their cars unlocked or left running unattended.

Anyone with information can call LPD at (402) 441-6000 or Lincoln Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.