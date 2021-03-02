Advertisement

Hospital: SUV carrying 27 crashes with semitruck, killing 15 in Calif.

In this image from KYMA law enforcement work at the scene of a deadly crash involving a...
In this image from KYMA law enforcement work at the scene of a deadly crash involving a semitruck and an SUV in Holtville, Calif., on Tuesday, March 2, 2021.(KYMA via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 11:13 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

El CENTRO, Calif. (AP) — An SUV believed to be carrying 27 people crashed into a semitruck Tuesday on a Southern California highway, killing 15 people and leaving others injured, hospital officials said.

Judy Cruz, director of El Centro Regional Medical Center’s emergency department, said 14 people died at the scene, which is about 11 miles (18 kilometers) north of the U.S.-Mexico border, and another died after arriving at the hospital.

Officials believe there were 27 people in an SUV that struck a tractor-trailer full of gravel. Multiple patients were sent to hospitals for their injuries, including four flown to Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs, spokesman Todd Burke said. Three were in intensive care, he said.

“The patients are, of course, going through a little bit of a difficult time, as you can imagine,” said Dr. Adolphe Edward, the El Centro hospital’s chief executive officer.

It was not immediately clear what caused the crash in the agricultural southeastern corner of California on a highway running through fields about 100 miles (160 kilometers) east of San Diego.

Macario Mora, a spokesman for Customs and Border Protection in Yuma and El Centro, said the Border Patrol was helping other law enforcement with the crash. He said the immigration status of those in the vehicle was unknown and being investigated.

“It was an unusual number of people in an SUV, but we don’t know who they were,” Mora said. “They might have just been farmworkers.”

A harvest is underway in the region of most of the winter lettuce and other leafy greens eaten in the United States.

Officials from the Holtville and Imperial County fire departments, as well as the California Highway Patrol spokesperson for the area, could not immediately be reached.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andy Hoffman and his family
Andy Hoffman passes away from cancer
Lincoln Police officers found a man dead inside a residence on North 20th Street, south of...
LPD investigates suspicious death in north Lincoln
Skyler Dounce
Lincoln woman, 5-year-old son, rear-ended by man in road rage incident
Teddy Allen scored 41 points in the loss to Penn State
Teddy Allen leaves Husker basketball program
Surveillance Pic
Man seen kicking dog on camera cited for animal cruelty

Latest News

“That’s what the American people sent us here to do,” said Schumer, D-N.Y., “That’s what our...
Senate Democrats sorting final details of $1.9T virus relief bill that includes stimulus checks
FILE - This September 2020 file photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows a pharmacist...
Official: Merck to help produce rival J&J’s COVID-19 vaccine
Gatorade is introducing a new patch that measures sweat to tell you exactly how much of its...
Gatorade introduces patch to measure hydration
FILE - This Nov. 5, 2020 file photo shows the Supreme Court in Washington.
Supreme Court likely to uphold Arizona voting restrictions