Mayen paces Huskers in blowout win

Nebraska forward Lat Mayen finishes a dunk during the Huskers' 21-point win over Rutgers.
Nebraska forward Lat Mayen finishes a dunk during the Huskers' 21-point win over Rutgers.(Maddie Washburn | Courtesy: Nebraska Athletics)
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 10:41 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Behind a career-high 25 points from Lat Mayen, Nebraska put together its most complete effort of the season in a 72-51 win over Rutgers Monday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Mayen scorched the nets, hitting 9-fo-11 from the field, including 5-of-7 from 3-point range, as Nebraska led wire to wire. He had 20 of his points in the first half, as the Huskers raced out to a 43-25 cushion. Mayen was one of three Huskers in double figures, as Derrick Walker posted a career-high 14 points and six rebounds, while Trey McGowens added 12 points and five assists.

The Huskers (7-17, 3-14 Big Ten) shot 52 percent from the field, including 55 percent in the opening stanza, and had 19 assists, including 14 in the first half. Nebraska limited Rutgers (13-10, 9-10 Big Ten) to just 39 percent shooting, including 3-of-23 from 3-point ranger and out-rebounded the Scarlet Knight, 38-28.

The Huskers’ 21-point lead is the largest margin of victory over a conference opponent since they defeated the Scarlet Knights by 24 on Jan. 6, 2016. Jacob Young led the Scarlet Knights with 12 points on the night while Ron Harper Jr. added 10.

The Huskers close the regular season on the road, next meeting No. 5 Iowa in Iowa City on Thursday. Tip is set for 8 p.m. (CT) with television coverage by the Big Ten Network and radio coverage from the Learfield IMG College Husker Sports Network.

