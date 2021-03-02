Seward County Deputy receives dose of Narcan by while on traffic stop

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Seward County Sheriff’s Office is thanking emergency responders for potentially saving a deputy’s life.

It started on Feb. 12 at approximately 3:20 am, when a Seward County Deputy initiated a traffic stop on Interstate 80 near the Utica exit on a 2008 Dodge Avenger. The vehicle was occupied by four males, 2 adult and 2 juveniles.

During the traffic stop, the deputy smelled alcohol on the driver’s breath. The driver was arrested for DUI. A search of the vehicle and other occupants lead to the deputies locating a baggie containing a white powder, which deputies suspected to be a controlled substance. The subjects in the vehicle became volatile and refused to cooperate with law enforcement. An altercation ensued between the deputies and one of the passengers of the vehicle.

During the altercation, one Seward County Deputy was exposed to the suspicious powdery substance. The York County Sheriff’s Office and Seward Police Department arrived on scene to assist Seward County Deputies. After the altercation, the deputy became extremely ill and required immediate medical attention. A York County Deputy administered Narcan at the scene and was able to keep the deputy stable until emergency personnel arrived. The deputy was taken to Seward Memorial Hospital where he was treated and released.

Three of the four individuals were taken into custody.

Our office is extremely grateful for the life saving measures taken by all agencies involved. York County Sheriff’s Office, Seward Police Department, Utica Fire and Rescue, and the Seward County 911 dispatcher all responded promptly and professionally, working together to create a positive outcome in a dangerous and potentially tragic situation.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.