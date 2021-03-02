Advertisement

Seward County Deputy receives dose of Narcan by while on traffic stop

Narcan nasal spray
Narcan nasal spray(KY3)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 10:49 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Seward County Sheriff’s Office is thanking emergency responders for potentially saving a deputy’s life.

It started on Feb. 12 at approximately 3:20 am, when a Seward County Deputy initiated a traffic stop on Interstate 80 near the Utica exit on a 2008 Dodge Avenger. The vehicle was occupied by four males, 2 adult and 2 juveniles.

During the traffic stop, the deputy smelled alcohol on the driver’s breath. The driver was arrested for DUI. A search of the vehicle and other occupants lead to the deputies locating a baggie containing a white powder, which deputies suspected to be a controlled substance. The subjects in the vehicle became volatile and refused to cooperate with law enforcement. An altercation ensued between the deputies and one of the passengers of the vehicle.

During the altercation, one Seward County Deputy was exposed to the suspicious powdery substance. The York County Sheriff’s Office and Seward Police Department arrived on scene to assist Seward County Deputies. After the altercation, the deputy became extremely ill and required immediate medical attention. A York County Deputy administered Narcan at the scene and was able to keep the deputy stable until emergency personnel arrived. The deputy was taken to Seward Memorial Hospital where he was treated and released.

Three of the four individuals were taken into custody.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andy Hoffman and his family
Andy Hoffman passes away from cancer
Lincoln Police officers found a man dead inside a residence on North 20th Street, south of...
LPD investigates suspicious death in north Lincoln
Skyler Dounce
Lincoln woman, 5-year-old son, rear-ended by man in road rage incident
Teddy Allen scored 41 points in the loss to Penn State
Teddy Allen leaves Husker basketball program
Surveillance Pic
Man seen kicking dog on camera cited for animal cruelty

Latest News

The NSAA Girls State Basketball Tournament is underway.
NSAA Girls State Basketball Tournament begins Tuesday
Delta flights to resume at Lincoln Airport this spring
Lincoln Police officers found a man dead inside a residence on North 20th Street, south of...
LPD investigates suspicious death in north Lincoln
Investigators with the Lincoln Police Department are hoping to find a turtle named Ninja that...
Turtle named Ninja stolen from Lincoln home