Southside Boxing gym reopens

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After a long winter, the doors at Southside Boxing gym are finally reopening. The gym temporarily closed following the death of head coach John Kuebler, who died of COVID-19.

The phased reopening started on March 1st.

“We’re very cautious,” said Tom Sweeney, a board member. “We want to make sure it’s safe and will keep slowly going forward.”

The president of the gym, Tom Arsiaga, said the gym is like a second home for many and it’s important to have that outlet.

“We wanted to continue his legacy and Southside’s legacy,” said Arsiaga. ““It’s a nice place to come, and just know you have family. We’re close-knit, everybody knows everybody, and really this is what that’s all about.”

Reopening doesn’t come without changes. The first phase welcomes back former members, masks must be worn at all times while sparring, equipment must be sanitized before and after use and members must have their own pair of gloves.

With safety at the helm, the new head coaches, including Eric Howard, are determined to carry on Coach Kuebler’s legacy.

“It was a hard loss, but we’re going to do everything we can to make the gym evolve in his memory,” said Howard. “We’re on it. We made him a promise, and we’re going to do that.”

