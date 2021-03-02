Advertisement

The Numbers Don’t Lie...It’s A Mild Start To March !

More Mid-Week "Mildness"...
More Mid-Week "Mildness"...(KOLN)
By Ken Siemek
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Unseasonably mild temperatures will continue to dominate the opening week of this new month...with temperatures 10°-to-20° ABOVE AVERAGE expected through the weekend.

After the “beating” we took for most of February...we are in for a nice reprieve. Daily high temperatures in the 50s and 60s will headline the forecasts over the next several days. Precipitation chances look minimal for the local area through the period as well. A weather system will slide towards the Central Plains Thursday and Thursday night...and this low pressure area will bring parts of western and southwestern Nebraska a chance for some much-needed rain. At this point it appears any affects to the Lincoln-area would be just an increase cloud cover Thursday night and into Friday morning...along with temperatures that may be a few degrees cooler...so certainly nothing significant.

As this late-week system moves to our south and east...the weekend looks dry and mild-to-warm for early March with high temperatures both days likely in the 60s. Winds are expected to pick up again this weekend...so be prepared for breezy conditions both days...with Sunday looking like the “windier” of the two days right now.

As expected this time of the year...the weather pattern may turn a little “busier” next week...with small precipitation chances now included in the forecast for both Monday and Tuesday even as temperatures remain in the 60s. In fact...some of us will have an “outside” shot at 70° early next week...so stay tuned for that. Lincoln hasn’t seen 70°-or-better since November 19th when it was 76°.

Your Lincoln Forecast...

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and seasonably cool. Lows in the mid-to-upper 20s. Southwest winds of 5 to 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and continued unseasonably mild. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds of 5 to 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s-to-lower 30s. East winds of 5 to 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly-to-mostly sunny and continued mild. Highs again in the lower 60s. East winds of 5 to 15 mph.

