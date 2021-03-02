Advertisement

Thousands of meatpacking workers to be vaccinated this week

FILE - In this Feb. 3, 2021, file photo, a Tyson Foods team member receives a COVID-19 vaccine...
FILE - In this Feb. 3, 2021, file photo, a Tyson Foods team member receives a COVID-19 vaccine at meatpacking plant in Wilkesboro, N.C. Meatpacking workers have started receiving coronavirus vaccines and thousands more will have a chance to get their first shots this week, offering some peace of mind in an industry that was ravaged by COVID-19 a year ago. (Melissa Melvin/AP Images for Tyson Foods, File)(Melissa Melvin | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 8:42 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Meatpacking workers across the country have started receiving coronavirus vaccines and thousands more will have a chance to get their shots this week, offering some peace of mind in an industry that was ravaged by COVID-19 a year ago.

Officials with the United Food and Commercial Workers union say interest in the vaccine is high among workers after the industry took a heavy toll from the virus.

The major meatpacking companies — JBS, Cargill, Tyson Foods and Smithfield Foods — say a number of states plan to begin vaccinating meat plant workers this week, including in Iowa, Nebraska, Colorado and Kansas.

