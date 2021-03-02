Turtle named Ninja stolen from Lincoln home

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators with the Lincoln Police Department are hoping to find a turtle named Ninja that was recently stolen.

On Sunday, LPD said officers were dispatched to a home near 29th and P Streets, in East Lincoln, for a report of a burglary.

The man reporting the crime explained to police that he was house sitting for a friend and someone had gone into the home and stolen a terrapin turtle from its habitat, along with its food.

LPD said the turtle is 4 to 5-inches in diameter and is named Ninja.

According to police, there were no signs of forced entry and nothing else was taken from the home.

Officers processed the scene for digital and forensic evidence.

Anyone with information on this case can call (402) 441-6000 or Lincoln Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

