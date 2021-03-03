Advertisement

As Good As It Gets...

By Ken Siemek
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 4:17 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The only thing better than a couple of very mild days in a row...is SEVERAL very mild days in a row...and that’s what’s headed our way...

Temperatures on Wednesday afternoon returned to the 60s over all of 10-11 Country...with a couple of lucky locations touching 70°. Unseasonably mild weather for early-March is expected to continue for most of the rest of the week and into the upcoming weekend...even continuing into the middle of next week.

A disturbance riding out of the southwestern US will bring selected parts of western Nebraska a “chance” for some light precipitation on Thursday and Thursday night...but most areas will remain rain-free and just see an increase in cloud cover. That extra cloudiness may drop our temperatures a few degrees while still remaining quite mild for early March. At this time...the next precipitation chance in the Lincoln-area doesn’t arrive until Tuesday...and between now and then skies should range from partly-to-mostly sunny a majority of the time with highs ranging from the upper 50s to upper 60s throughout the period.

As we alluded to yesterday...some longer-range weather models are indicating more of an “unsettled” pattern developing for next week...with potential for rain...thunderstorms...and even the “possibility” for more snow as weather systems roll across the Central Plains. It’s way too early to nail down exactly the “what” or the “when” for next week...so at this point...enjoy the “nice” (our current weather pattern)...but beware the “spice” (possible changes next week).

Your Lincoln Forecast...

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clear to partly cloudy and cool. Lows in the upper 20s-to-lower 30s. East winds of 5 to 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and continued mild. Highs 60-to-65°. East winds of 8 to 18 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows from around 30° to the mid 30s. East-northeast winds of 5 to 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and a little cooler. Highs 55-to-60°.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police officers found a man dead inside a residence on North 20th Street, south of...
LPD identifies homicide victim found dead in north Lincoln
Nebraska Head Coach John Cook Volleyball vs Michigan
Huskers Code Red: Dreaded words for Nebraska volleyball players
In this image from KYMA law enforcement work at the scene of a deadly crash involving a...
California crash kills 13 of 25 people crammed into SUV
Narcan nasal spray
Seward County Deputy receives dose of Narcan by while on traffic stop
The Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine has arrived in Lincoln. More vaccine updates here.
COVID-19 Risk Dial remains at moderate risk; J&J vaccine in Nebraska

Latest News

Spring Gets "Sprung"...
Kens Evening Forecast
Mild temperatures expected across the Central Plains on Wednesday.
Wednesday Forecast: Spring fever continues
Wednesday Afternoon Forecast
Wednesday Afternoon Forecast
Brad's Wednesday Forecast
Brad's Wednesday Forecast