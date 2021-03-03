As Good As It Gets...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The only thing better than a couple of very mild days in a row...is SEVERAL very mild days in a row...and that’s what’s headed our way...

Temperatures on Wednesday afternoon returned to the 60s over all of 10-11 Country...with a couple of lucky locations touching 70°. Unseasonably mild weather for early-March is expected to continue for most of the rest of the week and into the upcoming weekend...even continuing into the middle of next week.

A disturbance riding out of the southwestern US will bring selected parts of western Nebraska a “chance” for some light precipitation on Thursday and Thursday night...but most areas will remain rain-free and just see an increase in cloud cover. That extra cloudiness may drop our temperatures a few degrees while still remaining quite mild for early March. At this time...the next precipitation chance in the Lincoln-area doesn’t arrive until Tuesday...and between now and then skies should range from partly-to-mostly sunny a majority of the time with highs ranging from the upper 50s to upper 60s throughout the period.

As we alluded to yesterday...some longer-range weather models are indicating more of an “unsettled” pattern developing for next week...with potential for rain...thunderstorms...and even the “possibility” for more snow as weather systems roll across the Central Plains. It’s way too early to nail down exactly the “what” or the “when” for next week...so at this point...enjoy the “nice” (our current weather pattern)...but beware the “spice” (possible changes next week).

Your Lincoln Forecast...

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clear to partly cloudy and cool. Lows in the upper 20s-to-lower 30s. East winds of 5 to 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and continued mild. Highs 60-to-65°. East winds of 8 to 18 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows from around 30° to the mid 30s. East-northeast winds of 5 to 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and a little cooler. Highs 55-to-60°.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.