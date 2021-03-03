California man arrested near Elks field; found sleeping in car with drugs visible

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A man from California was arrested by Lincoln Police after he was found sleeping in his car with drug paraphernalia that was visible.

Just before 3 a.m. on Tuesday, officers said they saw a grey Mercedes parked near Elks baseball field.

LPD said officers checked the car and found the driver sleeping inside with drug paraphernalia visible in the car.

According to police, after being awakened by officers, the driver got out of the car and officers searched it.

LPD said officers found 41.1 grams of meth which has an estimated street value of $3,600. Officers also found syringes in a toiletry bag that had meth residue, as well as 14.9 grams of marijuana, a credit card reader, three checkbooks in different names, four ID cards in different names as well as seven credit cards in different names.

Police arrested 45-year-old Hany Hanna, of Los Angeles, who is facing possession of a controlled substance charges, as well as criminal possession of a financial transaction device.

LPD said Hanna was traveling from the West Coast to the East Coast when he made contact with Lincoln officers and he has no known ties to Lincoln.

