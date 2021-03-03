Advertisement

Clerk attacked in early morning Lincoln robbery

Police at the scene of an early morning robbery in northeast Lincoln.
By Ryan Swanigan
Mar. 3, 2021
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating an early morning robbery where a gas station clerk was assaulted.

Officers responded to the Kwik Shop at Touzalin & Fremont just after 2 a.m. in northeast Lincoln. Police say two men entered the store, attacked the clerk, then stole some items before fleeing the area.

LPD says the victim was treated at the scene. He was not hospitalized for his injuries.

It’s unclear if any weapons were used in the robbery, but police are still investigating the incident.

