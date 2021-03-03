Advertisement

Creighton coach McDermott apologizes for ‘plantation’ remark

(Rex Smith)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 8:56 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Creighton coach Greg McDermott has apologized for urging his players to “stay on the plantation” in a postgame locker room talk following a loss over the weekend.

In a statement posted on Twitter, McDermott said he used a “terribly inappropriate analogy in making a point about staying together as a team despite the loss.”

McDermott, who is white, acknowledged saying: “Guys, we got to stick together. We need both feet in. I need everybody to stay on the plantation. I can’t have anybody leave the plantation.”

McDermott said he immediately recognized he had made an “egregious mistake.” Creighton has a racially diverse roster that includes several Black players.

