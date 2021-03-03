Delta flights returning to Lincoln Airport in May

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -After a difficult year of seeing passengers decline and COVID-19 restrictions, it’s finally some good news for the Lincoln Airport.

Delta Airlines announced new flights from Lincoln to Minneapolis will be starting this spring.

“May 26 flights will begin,” said Rachel Barth, Lincoln Airport Authority. “We will have two flights a day to Minneapolis.”

Tickets become available on Tuesday. It comes as Lincoln Airport saw a 70% drop in passengers last year, a trend that has continued into 2021. The latest numbers showed this January was down 83% from last January.

“It was a rough year obviously for airports and airlines,” said Barth. “We’re looking forward to passengers returning, for us it’s a sign things are starting to pick up, and obviously it’s a sign Lincoln is ready to fly again.”

In the last normal year, 2019, nearly 119,000 people flew Delta into or out of Lincoln. That’s almost 330 people per day. But that’s not the only thing happening at the airport. There are some new planes calling the Lincoln Airport home.

It’s part of the 18-month, $144 million runway replacement project starting this month. The E4B is a National Airborne Operations Center. In case of a national emergency, the aircraft provides a safe command control and communication center directly to U.S. Forces. And the military always has one ready to execute their mission, every day of the year.

Another change coming soon to the Lincoln Airport, United will add back an additional flight to Dever in March.

