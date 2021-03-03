Families remember Andy Hoffman

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Across the state, people are remembering Andy Hoffman as a man who impacted their lives and inspired them to do the same.

The Chambers Family’s son, Tyson, died in May of 2012 due to brain cancer. The Chamber’s said Andy Hoffman created a support network of families for them when they were going through one of the hardest times of their lives.

They said now they want to carry on Andy’s legacy of caring fiercely for others.

“Andy was a force, and I don’t know how he did it other than scratching, clawing and not sleeping,” said Elizabeth and Austin Chambers. “I’m grateful to his family for sharing him with us the way that they did because the time he spent with us was time he spent away from them.”

The Chambers have their own foundation that Andy helped them start called Tyson’s Treasure Chest.

“Everyone around him just felt comfortable with him,” said the Chambers Family. “He created what would later become the Team Jack families and brought a way for all of us to get together, we met some amazing families we still talk to this day, even 8 years after our son passed away from his disease.”

That provides children with cancer with things like blankets, toys and stuffed animals. The chambers and Hoffman’s always hoped that the Team Jack Foundation would put Tyson’s Treasure Chest out of business, by curing pediatric brain cancer.

Across the state, people are remembering Andy Hoffman as a man who impacted their lives and inspired them to do the same. (The Chambers family)

Across the state, people are remembering Andy Hoffman as a man who impacted their lives and inspired them to do the same. (The Chambers family)

Across the state, people are remembering Andy Hoffman as a man who impacted their lives and inspired them to do the same. (The Chambers family)

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.