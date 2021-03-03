Funeral services for Andy Hoffman this weekend
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The funeral service for Andy Hoffman will be Saturday, March 6 at the Atkinson Community Center at 10:30 a.m.
The visitation will be Friday, March 5 from 4-8 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Atkinson with a 7 p.m. prayer service at the church.
Masks are recommended for those who want to attend. Memorials may be made to the Team Jack Foundation.
Hoffman, co-founder of the Team Jack Foundation, passed away Monday following a seven-month battle with brain cancer.
