Girls State Basketball Tournament Highlights & Results: Wednesday, March 3
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The NSAA Girls Basketball State Tournament is underway at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The tournament has an expanded format this year with games spanning 5 days across Lincoln.
Follow along throughout the day for highlights, results, and analysis. Watch 1011 NOW at 6 and 10 p.m. for a recap of the Girls State Tournament.
Wednesday, March 3
In Progress: Gross Catholic vs Elkhorn North
11am: Elmwood-Murdock vs Pleasanton
11am: Sterling vs St. Francis
11am: Centennial vs. Crofton
11:15m: Scottsbluff vs. Crete
1:30pm: Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family vs Archbishop
1:30pm: Exeter-Milligan vs Mullen
1:30pm: Winnebago vs Grand Island Central Catholic
1:30pm: Lourdes Central Catholic vs Bridgeport
4pm: Bruning-Davenport/Shickley vs. Weeping Water
4pm: BRLDN Co-op vs Wood River
4pm: North Bend vs Broken Bow
4pm: Maywood/Hayes Center vs Sacred Heart
6:15pm: Sidney vs Lincoln Lutheran
6:30pm: Wynot vs Chambers/Wheeler Central
6:30pm: Ponca vs Guardian Angels Central Catholic
6:30pm: South Platte (Big Springs) vs Cedar Catholic (Hartington)
8:30pm: Syracuse vs St. Cecilia
For a link to the brackets, click here.
Tuesday, March 2
Lincoln Pius X 40, Millard North 20
Omaha Central 54, Lincoln Southwest 50
Millard South 62, Lincoln East 51
Norris 62, Bennington 41
York 31, Omaha Skutt 28
