Girls State Basketball Tournament Highlights & Results: Wednesday, March 3

The NSAA Girls State Basketball Tournament is underway.
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 9:06 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The NSAA Girls Basketball State Tournament is underway at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The tournament has an expanded format this year with games spanning 5 days across Lincoln.

Follow along throughout the day for highlights, results, and analysis. Watch 1011 NOW at 6 and 10 p.m. for a recap of the Girls State Tournament.

Wednesday, March 3

In Progress: Gross Catholic vs Elkhorn North

11am: Elmwood-Murdock vs Pleasanton

11am: Sterling vs St. Francis

11am: Centennial vs. Crofton

11:15m: Scottsbluff vs. Crete

1:30pm: Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family vs Archbishop

1:30pm: Exeter-Milligan vs Mullen

1:30pm: Winnebago vs Grand Island Central Catholic

1:30pm: Lourdes Central Catholic vs Bridgeport

4pm: Bruning-Davenport/Shickley vs. Weeping Water

4pm: BRLDN Co-op vs Wood River

4pm: North Bend vs Broken Bow

4pm: Maywood/Hayes Center vs Sacred Heart

6:15pm: Sidney vs Lincoln Lutheran

6:30pm: Wynot vs Chambers/Wheeler Central

6:30pm: Ponca vs Guardian Angels Central Catholic

6:30pm: South Platte (Big Springs) vs Cedar Catholic (Hartington)

8:30pm: Syracuse vs St. Cecilia

For a link to the brackets, click here.

RELATED: Highlights from Day 1 of State Tournament

Tuesday, March 2

Lincoln Pius X 40, Millard North 20

Omaha Central 54, Lincoln Southwest 50

Millard South 62, Lincoln East 51

Norris 62, Bennington 41

York 31, Omaha Skutt 28

