Gov. Ricketts explains how people will be prioritized in next phases of vaccine rollout

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska is in Phase 1B of its coronavirus vaccination plan but as we move towards Phase 1C and 2A, Gov. Ricketts outlined how these groups will be prioritized. Phase 1C includes people in congregate living situations like residential treatment centers, corrections facilities and homeless shelters. Phase 2A includes people ages 50-64.

Ricketts said the number one risk factor for coronavirus is age, so people ages 50-64 will be prioritized. However 10 percent of vaccines will be allotted to people who have underlying health conditions, even if they are younger than 50-years-old. He said the medical community (not the state) will identify these patients and work with health departments to get these people scheduled. Some of the high risk groups may receive the vaccine in special vaccination clinics.

Details on the new Nebraska vaccine plan (State of Nebraska)

Gov. Ricketts said Nebraska has robust hospital capacity, with less than four percent of beds being taken up by coronavirus patients.

Gov. Ricketts said the last time we saw these low of numbers was August 23, 2020.

The public is encouraged to continue to sign up for coronavirus testing via testnebraska.com and register to receive the vaccine using vaccinate.nebraska.gov.

Gov. Ricketts said the state has moved up on the New York Times ranking of states in regard to the percent of vaccine doses administered. Nebraska was once in 45th place but is now ranked 18th among the states.

