Hy-Vee locations in Lincoln to start offering COVID-19 vaccinations

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Hy-Vee locations in Lincoln will now be offering COVID-19 vaccinations through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.

According to a spokesperson for Hy-Vee, some locations in Douglas, Sarpy, and Cass counties have been offering vaccines for more than a month, but as of this week, that has expanded to all Nebraska locations – including those in Lincoln.

Hy-Vee is receiving the vaccines through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, which sends COVID-19 vaccines directly to locations to be administered.

A spokesperson said people in the following groups can click here to schedule an appointment:

· Individuals 65 and older

· Healthcare workers who work face to face with patients

· Critical infrastructure groups as outlined by county guidelines

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.