LPD: Mushroom grow operation found inside apartment along with explosives

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - While serving a search warrant, officers with the Lincoln Police Department discovered a mushroom grow operation as well as explosive devices inside the apartment.

Around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, the Fugitive Task Force asked for assistance from the Lincoln/Lancaster County Narcotics Unit to serve a search warrant at an apartment on 28th and N Streets.

LPD said investigators had been at the apartment looking for Cottie Mills, who was wanted on several outstanding warrants.

While inside the residence, officers said they discovered a psilocybin mushroom grow operation, drugs, and paraphernalia.

According to officers, 37-year-old Elanor McNeil was also inside and was the known tenant of the apartment.

A search warrant was served at the apartment where investigators found components of a pipe bomb in the living room. Fire investigators, along with first responders with Lincoln Fire and Rescue, arrived to assist and safely care for the explosives.

LPD said one of the explosives that had a fuse attached was determined to be a Class M explosive.

Investigators said they found 81 jars with mushrooms growing inside and the materials for a grow operation, as well as 52.8 grams of dried psilocybin mushrooms and glass pipes with methamphetamine residue.

Mills and McNeil were arrested and are facing manufacture psilocybin mushrooms charges, possession of a controlled substance charges and possession of a destructive device charges.

