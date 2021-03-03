Advertisement

Man pleads no contest to shooting at Cass County deputies

(WEAU)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 4:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. (AP) — A 38-year-old Louisville man has pleaded no contest to several charges filed after he fired at Cass County sheriff’s deputies in January 2020.

Paul Warner faces up to 18.5 years in prison after agreeing to a plea deal Tuesday. Officers were called to Warner’s home between Louisville and Plattsmouth after reports that he had fought with a man, his wife and his son.

When Cass County Sheriff’s deputies were talking to his wife, Warner came out of the home and fired at them and a sheriff’s cruiser.

Deputies returned fire, and Warner was struck several times. No deputies were injured.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police officers found a man dead inside a residence on North 20th Street, south of...
LPD identifies homicide victim found dead in north Lincoln
Nebraska Head Coach John Cook Volleyball vs Michigan
Huskers Code Red: Dreaded words for Nebraska volleyball players
In this image from KYMA law enforcement work at the scene of a deadly crash involving a...
California crash kills 13 of 25 people crammed into SUV
Narcan nasal spray
Seward County Deputy receives dose of Narcan by while on traffic stop
The Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine has arrived in Lincoln. More vaccine updates here.
COVID-19 Risk Dial remains at moderate risk; J&J vaccine in Nebraska

Latest News

More March "Mildness"...
As Good As It Gets...
Andy Hoffman
Funeral services for Andy Hoffman this weekend
70 stops have been selected for the 2021 Nebraska Passport Program.
Stops selected for 2021 Nebraska Passport program
Hy-Vee locations in Lincoln to start offering COVID-19 vaccinations