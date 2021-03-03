Nebraska Wesleyan begins practice for 3-game spring season

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - On a beautiful, 60-degree early-March afternoon in Lincoln, the Nebraska Wesleyan football team practiced outdoors at Abel Stadium. It was a preseason workout.

The Prairiewolves are getting ready for a brief, 3-game spring season after the American Rivers Conference postponed all fall activities. NWU begins the 2021 spring campaign on April 2nd against Buena Vista. The Prairiewolves are also scheduled to face Central College and Coe College in April.

Longtime NWU head coach Brian Keller says his team will practice six days per week in preparation for the upcoming season with scrimmages being held on Saturdays.

