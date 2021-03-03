Vaccines, antibody treatments contribute to drop in cases, deaths at long term care facilities

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After a vaccine clinic Thursday, all staff and residents of Legacy Retirement Homes will have their vaccines, with final vaccinations being marked by champagne toasts at Legacy Estates Wednesday afternoon.

They’re not just celebrating a shot. They’re celebrating a weight lifted off their shoulders and a welcoming back of loved ones.

“We don’t have that looming fear that COVID-19 is going to enter our building,” Clinic Director Barb Scott with Legacy said. “We don’t have that fear anymore.”

For a few months, that fear was very real.

In Nebraska, 2,091 people died of COVID-19, with 82% of those who died being older than 65-years-old, and many of them being in long term care facilities.

But now, those numbers are dropping. Nationwide data shows COVID-19 cases in long term care facilities has dropped 82% since December 20, and deaths have dropped 62%.

“If it wasn’t for vaccines we would not be here, we would not be opening up visitations, we wouldn’t be able to have the vendors or the events we’re looking forward to,” Scott said.

It’s not just vaccines helping.

In a director’s meeting, Pat Lopez, director of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, said a treatment called monoclonal antibodies is also helping keep older Nebraskans healthy.

The treatment, which is an infusion, is being provided by CHI Health St. Elizabeth.

“We started giving this and noted an immediate improvement in a lot of people,” Dr. Michael Rapp, with CHI Health said.

Rapp said the infusion helps reduce the viral load of COVID-19 and can prevent serious illness. In some cases, the infusion team has traveled to long term care facilities to do the infusions on those over 65 with COVID-19.

“Fighting COVID-19 is a community effort,” Buddy Goodenkauf, director of infusion services for CHI Health said. “We need to make sure these treatments are getting to those who can’t get to us.”

Some of the Legacy residents have received the treatment.

“They didn’t get severe symptoms,” Scott said. “They were able to stay in their apartments and didn’t have to go to the hospital.”

Dr. Rapp said anyone who gets COVID-19 and/or is high risk is eligible for the monoclonal antibody infusion, so if you qualify, talk to your doctor as soon as you get a positive COVID-19 test. Once you get the infusion, you have to wait 90 days to get vaccinated.

Between the treatment and the vaccines, after a year of fear, confusion and so many unknowns, both Dr. Rapp and Scott said things are finally looking up.

“It’s allowing us to take a deep breath,” Dr. Rapp said.

“Morale the last few weeks has been just light and airy,” Scott said.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.