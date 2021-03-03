Wednesday Forecast: Spring fever continues

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Another nice day expected for Wednesday with mild temperatures, sunshine and less wind. Mainly sunny skies with afternoon high temperatures returning to the mid 60s. Not as breezy, northeast wind becoming southeasterly in the afternoon 5 to 15 mph.

Sunshine and mild temperatures continue across Nebraska on Wednesday and it won't be as breezy. (1011 Weather Team)

Tonight will be mainly clear and cool with the low dropping to the lower 30s. Mostly sunny skies Thursday morning with increasing clouds Thursday afternoon and still mild. Highs in the low 60s with an east wind 5 to 15 mph.

Friday will be cooler with more clouds and a slight chance for a light rain shower or sprinkles. Highs on Friday will be in the upper 50s and an easterly breeze 5 to 15 mph.

Sunshine with highs back into the lower 60s for Saturday afternoon and breezy. Mid 60s for highs on Sunday and breezy with mostly sunny skies.

Partly to mostly sunny skies for Monday and very nice with the afternoon highs in the mid 60s. There is a 20% chance for a shower or sprinkle late on Monday and continuing into Tuesday. Highs on Tuesday could reach the upper 60s and it will continue to be breezy.

Cooler temperatures will arrive at the end of next week.

Mild temperatures continue through at least Tuesday with a cool down expected late next week. (1011 Weather Team)

