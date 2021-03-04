Advertisement

City of Seward lifts mask mandate after three months

Seward lifted it's mask mandate after city council voted 8-0 Tuesday night.
Seward lifted it's mask mandate after city council voted 8-0 Tuesday night.(1011 NOW)
By Nicole Griffith
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 9:51 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - COVID-19 restrictions are slowly relaxing throughout Nebraska, so much so that some towns are lifting their mask mandate rules.

Daily case averages have dropped from 1,238 in December to 357 in February, a decrease of about 70%. However, as positive cases decline, health officials are warning against this relaxation.

The city of Seward’s mask mandate expired Wednesday morning after the city council voted unanimously Tuesday night to end it.

Mayor Josh Eickmeier said they had hundreds of people partake in public input sessions regarding the use of masks.

“I feel there is generally a sense of fatigue in the community when it comes to COVID-19,” Mayor Eickmeier said. “A lot of who just want it to be over with, and they want to go back to their normal lives, so I’m not surprised by the outcome.”

He knows it’s a controversial issue and that they can’t make everybody happy.

Doctors with UNMC said it’s concerning to see towns making similar decisions.

“All of us are very eager to get on with our lives not have to wear a mask and stop worrying about COVID-19 but unfortunately the virus might not be done with us at this point,” said Dr. Mark Rupp, Chief of Infectious Diseases at UNMC.

City council members in Seward said a mask mandate isn’t off the table. If numbers increase again they could re-instate it.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police officers found a man dead inside a residence on North 20th Street, south of...
LPD identifies homicide victim found dead in north Lincoln
Nebraska Head Coach John Cook Volleyball vs Michigan
Huskers Code Red: Dreaded words for Nebraska volleyball players
In this image from KYMA law enforcement work at the scene of a deadly crash involving a...
California crash kills 13 of 25 people crammed into SUV
Narcan nasal spray
Seward County Deputy receives dose of Narcan by while on traffic stop
The NSAA Girls State Basketball Tournament is underway.
Girls State Basketball Tournament Highlights & Results: Tuesday, March 2

Latest News

Moore Middle wins state Science Bowl
Moore Middle School wins Nebraska Science Bowl
Seward deputy returns to work
Nebraska deputy saved by Narcan shares experience
Coach Fred Hoiberg
Coach Hoiberg reflects on illness last year during Big Ten Tournament
Girls State Basketball
Girls State Basketball Highlights - Wednesday 6pm Report