LIVE AT 12:30 P.M.: CHI Health panel discusses a year of COVID-19 care

By Gina Dvorak
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 11:17 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A panel of CHI Health doctors and staff will be discussing their experiences treating COVID-19 this past year at 12:30 p.m. Thursday.

Watch our livestream above, in our apps, on on our Facebook page.

Expected on the panel are:

  • CHI Health CEO Dr. Cliff Robertson, who led operations throughout the pandemic for 14 hospitals and more than 150 clinics.
  • Dr. Renuga Vivekanandan, chief of infectious diseases at CHI Health-Creighton University, helped shape COVID-19 care and contain the spread of the virus.
  • Dr. David Quimby, an infectious diseases physician at CHI Health-Creighton, also helped shape COVID-19 patient care and educate the community about the virus and the vaccine.
  • Dr. Douglas R. Moore, a CHI Health-Creighton pulmonologist and director of critical care at CUMC-Bergan Mercy, was among the first at CUMC-Bergan Mercy to care for the sickest COVID-19 patients. Moore also helped lead new care techniques, research, and resources for patients.
  • Alisha Dunlap, an RN and ICU nurse at CUMC-Bergan Mercy, was also among the first to care for the hospital’s sickest COVID-19 patients. She also helped administer the very first dose of remdesivir.
  • Julie Gernetzke, division vice president of operations and development at CHI Health Clinic, was instrumental in implementing a COVID-19 helpline for the community at the start of the pandemic. She also helped transition traditional clinic visits to virtual care and telehealth.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

