LIVE AT 12:30 P.M.: CHI Health panel discusses a year of COVID-19 care

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A panel of CHI Health doctors and staff will be discussing their experiences treating COVID-19 this past year at 12:30 p.m. Thursday.

Expected on the panel are:

CHI Health CEO Dr. Cliff Robertson , who led operations throughout the pandemic for 14 hospitals and more than 150 clinics.

Dr. Renuga Vivekanandan , chief of infectious diseases at CHI Health-Creighton University, helped shape COVID-19 care and contain the spread of the virus.

Dr. David Quimby , an infectious diseases physician at CHI Health-Creighton, also helped shape COVID-19 patient care and educate the community about the virus and the vaccine.

Dr. Douglas R. Moore , a CHI Health-Creighton pulmonologist and director of critical care at CUMC-Bergan Mercy, was among the first at CUMC-Bergan Mercy to care for the sickest COVID-19 patients. Moore also helped lead new care techniques, research, and resources for patients.

Alisha Dunlap , an RN and ICU nurse at CUMC-Bergan Mercy, was also among the first to care for the hospital’s sickest COVID-19 patients. She also helped administer the very first dose of remdesivir.

Julie Gernetzke, division vice president of operations and development at CHI Health Clinic, was instrumental in implementing a COVID-19 helpline for the community at the start of the pandemic. She also helped transition traditional clinic visits to virtual care and telehealth.

