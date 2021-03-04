Nebraska deputy saved by Narcan shares experience

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - What started as a normal traffic stop in Seward County on February 12, almost turned into something tragic. According to the Seward County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was exposed to an unknown substance during an incident with people inside of a vehicle.

Today, the sheriff’s office said the quick reaction of a deputy from another department potentially saved deputy Anthony Gann’s life.

On Wednesday, when 10/11 NOW caught up with deputy Gann, he was working with his K-9 and joking with co-workers. But memories of a potentially deadly situation are still vivid.

“I initiated and conducted a DUI investigation,” Gann said. “Ended up placing the driver under arrest for DUI.”

It wasn’t long before that arrest took a turn. While trying to arrest a passenger, Gann said he was exposed to an unknown powdered substance.

“It started off with being extremely lightheaded,” he said. “I was burning and freezing all at the same time. I had a very upset stomach. I was not feeling good at all. I felt completely out of it.”

That’s when Gann said York County deputy Taylor Samek started to help.

After assessing him, Samek deployed his Narcan; a move that could’ve saved Gann’s life.

“When I saw him, he was reclined back in his seat in his patrol unit, just very lethargic,” Samek said. “It was obviously much different from minutes prior when he was right alongside me helping.”

Although it’s still unclear what the substance was, Seward County Sheriff Mike Vance said dangerous drugs like fentanyl are becoming more common. It’s completely changed how his deputies handle stops.

“When narcotics were discovered in traffic stops, after the rise of fentanyl, we stopped testing substances,” Vance said. “We actually purchased a piece of equipment that we can test through the packaging with a laser. It can tell what it is so we don’t have to open it up.”

Both departments have carried Narcan for a few years now, but Sheriff Vance said this is the first time it’s been used on one of his deputies.

“At no point was I extremely scared or nervous that this was it,” Gann said. “I knew that my fellow officers were going to take care of me.”

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.