Girls State Basketball Tournament Highlights & Results: Thursday, March 4
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The NSAA Girls Basketball State Tournament is underway at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The tournament has an expanded format this year with games spanning 5 days across Lincoln.
Follow along throughout the day for highlights, results, and analysis. Watch 1011 NOW at 6 and 10 p.m. for a recap of the Girls State Tournament.
Thursday, March 4
9am Mullen vs St. Francis
11:15am Wynot vs Sacred Heart
1:30pm Archbishop Bergan (Fremont) vs Pleasanton
4pm Cedar Catholic (Hartington) vs Weeping Water
6:15pm Bridgeport vs Crofton
8:30pm Ponca vs Bancroft Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur
