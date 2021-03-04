Advertisement

Girls State Basketball Tournament Highlights & Results: Thursday, March 4

Lincoln Lutheran wins at the State Tournament for the first time! The Warriors defeated...
Lincoln Lutheran wins at the State Tournament for the first time! The Warriors defeated Sidney, 53-20, to advance to the Class C1 Semifinals.(10/11 NOW)
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 9:20 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The NSAA Girls Basketball State Tournament is underway at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The tournament has an expanded format this year with games spanning 5 days across Lincoln.

Follow along throughout the day for highlights, results, and analysis. Watch 1011 NOW at 6 and 10 p.m. for a recap of the Girls State Tournament.

Thursday, March 4

9am Mullen vs St. Francis

11:15am Wynot vs Sacred Heart

1:30pm Archbishop Bergan (Fremont) vs Pleasanton

4pm Cedar Catholic (Hartington) vs Weeping Water

6:15pm Bridgeport vs Crofton

8:30pm Ponca vs Bancroft Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur

For a link to the brackets, click here.

