Husker Volleyball Team hits the road for Illinois

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The No. 4 Nebraska volleyball team will head to Champaign, Ill., for a pair of matches against Illinois this weekend.

The Huskers and Fighting Illini will battle on Friday at 8 p.m. The teams will meet again on Saturday at 6 p.m. Friday’s match will be televised nationally on BTN and streamed on the FoxSports platform. Saturday’s match will not be televised but will be streamed online with a BTN+ subscription.

Husker Sports Network will broadcast all the Husker action on HSN radio affiliates, including 107.3 FM in Lincoln and AM 590 in Omaha. A live audio stream will be provided at Huskers.com and the Huskers app.

John Baylor is in his 27th season doing play-by-play for the Husker volleyball program. Lauren (Cook) West, a former All-America setter for the Huskers, will provide color commentary.

Nebraska is off to a 7-1 start but has had four matches postponed so far, including last weekend’s series at No. 1 Wisconsin. Nebraska hasn’t played a match since Feb. 21, while Illinois hasn’t played since Feb. 20. The Huskers led the Big Ten in defense last season and so far this season have picked up where they left off, holding opponents to .150 hitting to rank second in the conference behind only the Badgers (.122). Nebraska’s .261 season hitting percentage also ranks second in the Big Ten behind Wisconsin (.351). Nebraska ranks first in the conference in kills (14.63 per set), assists (13.19 per set) and second in service aces (1.63 per set). NU is showing a marked improvement in the aces column from last year, when the Big Red ranked 13th in league play in aces per set (1.00).

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.