Advertisement

Large grass fire forces closure on I-80

Crews are working to contain a large grass fire along Interstate 80 near Gothenburg.
Crews are working to contain a large grass fire along Interstate 80 near Gothenburg.(Nebraska State Patrol)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 2:09 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAWSON COUNTY, Neb. (KSNB) - A large grass fire in Dawson County has forced a closure on Interstate 80.

Nebraska State Patrol said eastbound I-80 is closed at the Brady exit. Traffic is being diverted to Highway 30. The fire is between Gothenburg and Cozad along the interstate. Westbound I-80 remains open at this time.

NSP is urging drivers to slow down, use caution in the area, and allow emergency responders to work to contain the fire.

Copyright 2021 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a fatal motorcycle vs. car crash Wednesday night at 27th & Tierra Drive.
UPDATE: LPD says motorcyclist has died after crash
Cottie Mills and Elanor McNeil
LPD: Mushroom grow operation found inside apartment along with explosives
Gov. Ricketts explains how people will be prioritized in next phases of vaccine rollout
Police at the scene of an early morning robbery in northeast Lincoln.
Clerk attacked in early morning Lincoln robbery
The NSAA Girls State Basketball Tournament is underway.
Girls State Basketball Tournament Highlights & Results: Wednesday, March 3

Latest News

ethanol plant
NDEE conducts background sampling in Mead
Cooler temperatures are expected for Friday, though they will stay well above average for early...
Friday Forecast: More clouds, slightly cooler into Friday
Rescued Kittens Left Photo: Two one-month old kittens Right Photo: The five youngest kittens
Capital Humane Society looking for people to foster kittens found in suitcase in ditch
Cornelius Moore
LPD: Victim waves down officers after assault