Lincoln Police give update on homicide investigation

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police will provide an update on a homicide investigation on Thursday at 8:45 a.m. This story will be updated shortly.

LPD says James Shekie, 33, of Lincoln, was found inside of his home dead around 11 a.m. Monday in the 4200 Block of N 20th Street.

They have classified the death as a homicide, and an investigation is ongoing.

“LPD crime scene technicians have been processing the scene and collecting evidence. Investigators are conducting interviews, analyzing digital evidence, and reviewing video from the area. An autopsy has been completed,” LPD said in a release. “This investigation is ongoing, and we encourage anyone with information to call 402-441-6000 or make an anonymous report at Lincoln Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.”

The Lincoln Police Department is investigating the death of an approximately 30-year-old male at a residence in the 4200 block of North 20th Street. (10/11 NOW)

