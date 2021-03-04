LPD arrests man while investigating weapons violation from last month

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Officers with the Lincoln Police Department arrested a man while investigating a weapons violation case from last month.

Joseph Martinez, 27, is facing possession of a firearm by a prohibited person charges.

According to LPD, while investigators were doing follow up work to a weapons violation that happened on February 21 near Portia and Knox Streets, investigators received information that Martinez had a firearm in his possession and was a convicted felon.

LPD said officers made contact with Martinez outside his home on Wednesday of this week around 9:30 a.m.

Officers served a search warrant and LPD said a loaded handgun was found inside Martinez’s home and ammunition was found in his car.

Back on February 21, officers were in an area near Portia and Knox Streets when they heard gunshots nearby.

LPD said officers searched the area and didn’t locate any victims or damage. Officers said they then spoke with a man in a parking lot who had found several spent shell casings.

Officers said the man indicated he had been told by a friend that a shooting had happened outside his home.

At the time, investigators did not locate any damage or any victims.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call LPD at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

