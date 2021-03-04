Advertisement

LPD: Motorcyclist has life-threatening injuries after crash

It happened around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday night at 27th & Tierra
The scene of a motorcycle vs. car crash Wednesday night at 27th & Tierra Drive.
By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 2:29 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police say a motorcyclist is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash Wednesday night.

LPD and Lincoln Fire & Rescue were called to the scene just before 9:30 p.m. after a motorcycle had crashed into a car at 27th & Tierra Drive.

Police say the car was turning to go eastbound on Tierra, when the northbound motorcycle crashed into the back passenger side of the car. LFR quickly transported the rider to an area hospital, where he’s currently being treated.

Police are asking drivers to avoid 27th from Highway 2 to Old Cheney, as southbound traffic is down to one lane, north of Tierra, while northbound traffic is closed at Jameson. It’s unclear when 27th will be completely cleared up.

The investigation into the crash is still ongoing, and any pending charges aren’t going to be known for some time.

