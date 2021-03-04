LPD: Victim waves down officers after assault

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A man is facing assault charges following an incident where officers with the Lincoln Police Department were waved down by the victim.

On Tuesday afternoon, around 2:30 p.m., police were waved down by a 71-year-old man who reported being robbed near 11th and G Streets.

According to police, the man reported being approached by 59-year-old Cornelius Moore, and they argued about a debt he owed.

LPD said the victim shared that Moore assaulted him, hitting him with a blunt object. The responding officer observed the man to have significant injuries on his face.

Officers said the man reported losing consciousness and when he woke up, he was missing a small amount of cash.

LPD said the man was treated for his injuries at a local hospital.

On Wednesday around 5 p.m., officers made contact with Moore near 20th and F Streets where he was arrested.

Moore is facing 2nd degree assault charges.

