LSO deputies find suitcase in ditch with 7 kittens

LSO deputies are investigating after finding a suitcase with kittens in a ditch.
LSO deputies are investigating after finding a suitcase with kittens in a ditch.(Pixabay)
By Laura Halm
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 9:57 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A suitcase with kittens inside was found in a ditch by deputies with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.

On Wednesday around 7 p.m., deputies were dispatched to an area in the 6200 block of W Holdrege Street for a report of a suspicious item.

According to Chief Ben Houchin, that suspicious item was a suitcase in a ditch.

Deputies located the suitcase and while they were inspecting it, Chief Houchin said they could hear noises coming from inside, so the suitcase was unzipped.

Chief Houchin said seven kittens were found inside the suitcase, two older kittens and five kittens whose eyes weren’t open yet.

LSO believes someone knowingly threw the suitcase in the ditch with the kittens inside.

The Humane Society was called and animal advocates picked up the kittens to take to a veterinarian.

According to Chief Houchin, the kittens’ mother was in the suitcase but she ran away. The Humane Society is working to locate and trap her, to get her reunited with the kittens.

LSO deputies canvassed the nearby neighborhood and surrounding homes. Chief Houchin said they are reviewing surveillance footage from neighboring homes.

Deputies believe at this point that the suitcase was in the ditch for roughly a day.

Chief Houchin said the person who is responsible could face cruelty to animals charges, as there is a statute in the law about abandonment.

