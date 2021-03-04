Advertisement

Missouri River remains low heading into spring flood season

In this Friday, April 12, 2019 photo, the highway 34 bridge spans the Missouri River and it's...
In this Friday, April 12, 2019 photo, the highway 34 bridge spans the Missouri River and it's flooded banks between La Platte, Nebraska and Glenwood, Iowa. This spring&amp;rsquo;s massive flooding along the Missouri River unearthed bitter criticism of the federal agency that manages the river while devastating communities and causing more than $3 billion in damage. The flooding and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers&amp;rsquo; actions will be the focus of a U.S. Senate hearing in western Iowa on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, and critics will demand the agency make flood control its top priority. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik) (KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 11:13 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — This year is shaping up to be drier than normal throughout the Missouri River basin, and the risk of flooding is generally below normal throughout the region because conditions remain dry and snowpack levels are below average.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said Thursday officials expect only about 84% of the normal amount of water will flow down the Missouri River this year.

The Corps said it has increased the amount of water flowing out of Gavins Point Dam on the Nebraska-South Dakota border slightly, but the river remains at a low level heading into spring.

