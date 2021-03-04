Advertisement

Moore Middle School wins Nebraska Science Bowl

Moore Middle wins state Science Bowl
Moore Middle wins state Science Bowl(Ellis Wiltsey)
By Ellis Wiltsey
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 9:38 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Moore Middle School in southeast Lincoln just brought home a state title.

The students earned their medals in a mental game - nabbing the top spot for Nebraska’s middle schools in Science Bowl.

Science Bowl is exactly what it sounds like.

“A competition. The questions are mainly science, but a little math sprinkled in,” said Anish Koduri, a 7th grader on the team. “There are buzzers and whoever hits that buzzer first answers, but this year it was on Zoom.”

For the group of six Lincoln middle school students, it wasn’t about being first, it’s about playing the game.

The questions range from space, to physics, to math, but the key is speed.

“If you’re different, you know different stuff, and each person can answer what they know,” said Jay Peng, another team member. “I feel like that’s helped us.”

This is Moore Middle Schools’ first state title, but it’s not their first try.

“We’ve been chasing this for the past couple of years,” said Nick Li, the team captain. “The first year I was here we got 3rd place and last year we got 10th.”

The win means they qualify for the national tournament later this spring.

“I’m extremely proud of these kids because they’ve worked so hard,” said Luke Luxford, the team’s coach. “We’ve practiced two or three times a week since October.”

That national competition will also be held virtually in April.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police officers found a man dead inside a residence on North 20th Street, south of...
LPD identifies homicide victim found dead in north Lincoln
Nebraska Head Coach John Cook Volleyball vs Michigan
Huskers Code Red: Dreaded words for Nebraska volleyball players
In this image from KYMA law enforcement work at the scene of a deadly crash involving a...
California crash kills 13 of 25 people crammed into SUV
Narcan nasal spray
Seward County Deputy receives dose of Narcan by while on traffic stop
The NSAA Girls State Basketball Tournament is underway.
Girls State Basketball Tournament Highlights & Results: Tuesday, March 2

Latest News

Seward lifted it's mask mandate after city council voted 8-0 Tuesday night.
City of Seward lifts mask mandate after three months
Seward deputy returns to work
Nebraska deputy saved by Narcan shares experience
Coach Fred Hoiberg
Coach Hoiberg reflects on illness last year during Big Ten Tournament
Girls State Basketball
Girls State Basketball Highlights - Wednesday 6pm Report