Moore Middle School wins Nebraska Science Bowl

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Moore Middle School in southeast Lincoln just brought home a state title.

The students earned their medals in a mental game - nabbing the top spot for Nebraska’s middle schools in Science Bowl.

Science Bowl is exactly what it sounds like.

“A competition. The questions are mainly science, but a little math sprinkled in,” said Anish Koduri, a 7th grader on the team. “There are buzzers and whoever hits that buzzer first answers, but this year it was on Zoom.”

For the group of six Lincoln middle school students, it wasn’t about being first, it’s about playing the game.

The questions range from space, to physics, to math, but the key is speed.

“If you’re different, you know different stuff, and each person can answer what they know,” said Jay Peng, another team member. “I feel like that’s helped us.”

This is Moore Middle Schools’ first state title, but it’s not their first try.

“We’ve been chasing this for the past couple of years,” said Nick Li, the team captain. “The first year I was here we got 3rd place and last year we got 10th.”

The win means they qualify for the national tournament later this spring.

“I’m extremely proud of these kids because they’ve worked so hard,” said Luke Luxford, the team’s coach. “We’ve practiced two or three times a week since October.”

That national competition will also be held virtually in April.

