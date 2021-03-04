Advertisement

Nebraska legislature hears bill on making Election Day a state holiday

By John Chapman
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 4:32 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska lawmakers heard testimony on a bill that proponents say would guarantee all eligible voters in the state would get a chance to cast their ballot.

LB577 calls for vote-by-mail ballots to include a postage-paid return envelope, update voter registration through the DMV. and establish Election Day as a state holiday.

“For many people, it is difficult to find the time to vote on a workday while the polls are open. According to a Census Bureau survey the primary reason that 14% of people did not vote in the 2016 general election was due to their busy schedule,” State Sen. Eliot Bostar said. “An Election Day holiday is not a partisan issue. A Pew Research Center poll found that Americans on both sides of the aisle support making Election Day a holiday.”

There are several states that have already established Election Day as a holiday. Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts said Wednesday he would not sign the measure if it reached his desk.

