Pandemic halts major fundraising for Lincoln nonprofit

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln nonprofit you may not have heard of is making a huge impact. It’s the Foster Care Closet, helping hundreds of kids in foster care every year, but the pandemic is still impacting fundraising for the organization in a big way.

The Foster Care Closet is driven fully off of donations, all of which go to make sure kids in the foster care system have new clothes. Staff says that’s important in helping kids managing trauma.

The organization pays for these new clothes through fundraising, which has taken a halt this past year because of the pandemic.

Member of the board of directors Nathan Jones said, “I’ve been really proud of everyone in how we’ve been flexible and adjusted in making things work, but it has been a challenge. We are constantly reaching out to the community to ask them to support the Foster Care Closet in other ways.”

Staff tells us donations from the Prom Project would normally bring in money that would also help purchase things like new socks, underwear and shoes for kids going through the intake process.

“It’s important that we see those children and that we serve them. That’s what the Foster Care Closet does. It’s really important to look at fundraisers and how the pandemic has affected nonprofits in that way and then try to find other ways to support those nonprofits so they’re able to continue their activities in Lincoln,” Jones said.

Without a doubt, Foster Care Closet says it’s support and donations from the community that keeps nonprofits up and running. If you’d like to give, visit HERE.

If you have prom dresses sitting around that you’d like to donate, the Foster Care Closet is asking that you keep them for a bit longer if you can. They aren’t accepting donations of used items during the pandemic but are hopping to pick that back up again soon.

