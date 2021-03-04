Thursday Forecast: Mild temperatures continue

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It will be slightly cooler Thursday but still on the mild side with mostly sunny skies. Highs in the mid 60s with an easterly breeze 10 to 15 mph with a few gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. We may notice some high level cloudiness increasing this afternoon as well.

Mostly to partly sunny and continued mild. (1011 Weather Team)

Tonight will be partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a mild low in the mid 30s and an east wind 5 to 15 mph. Partly sunny Friday morning, mostly sunny skies Friday afternoon and a bit cooler. High temperatures will be in the mid 50s. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

Mainly sunny skies for Saturday, breezy and warmer with the high in the mid 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. High temperatures will return to the mid 60s under mostly sunny skies and it will be on the breezy side.

Mostly sunny on Monday and even warmer with the high temperature in the upper 60s and breezy. Tuesday could be the warmest day since November in the Lincoln area. High temperature Tuesday afternoon could hit the lower 70s. Mostly sunny and breezy conditions will continue on Tuesday as well.

Wednesday will be cooler with a few more clouds and a slight chance for an isolated shower. Highs on Wednesday cooling to the lower 60s.

A slight cool down for Friday but warming back into the 60s for the weekend. (1011 Weather Team)

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.