Authorities: Distracted driver crashes into Dodge County deputy’s cruiser

WATERLOO, Neb. (WOWT) - A distracted driver slammed into a Douglas County Sheriff’s deputy Friday morning, diverting westbound traffic on West Dodge Road near 228th Street for about three hours.

According to the Waterloo Police Chief, a Douglas County deputy was parked behind a vehicle in the westbound lane when a car ran into the back of his cruiser at 7:47 a.m. Officials said a second deputy was standing by inside a marked cruiser with lights flashing.

#NSP #DouglasCounty Dodge WB at 228th is closed due to an officer involved accident. All traffic must exit. Check https://t.co/SikrqcL755 — Omaha Hwy Conditions (@NDOTomaha) March 5, 2021

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office later reported that the deputy in the process of a traffic stop, waiting for another party to arrive and take possession of the stopped vehicle after the driver was transported to Douglas County Corrections. The deputy was in the Sheriff’s Office cruiser when the driver of the other vehicle crashed into the vehicle while trying to find his cell phone.

“The force of the crash pinned the doors of the patrol car shut,” the Sheriff’s Office release states.

Authorities said a Douglas County Sheriff's deputy was parked behind a vehicle in the westbound lane of West Dodge Road when a car ran into the back of the cruiser. (Douglas County Sheriff's Office)

The deputy was transported to the hospital Code 2 to UNMC and was later released, authorities said. The driver of the other vehicle refused treatment.

At 10:48 a.m. Friday, Douglas County Chief Deputy Wayne Hudson tweeted that West Dodge Road had re-opened.

Dodge Street is now open. Thank you very much for your patience. — Wayne D. Hudson (@ChiefWHudson) March 5, 2021

The Sheriff’s Office also asked the public to remember to not use cellphones while driving, and urged drivers to pull over to retrieve dropped items; and noted that drivers should move over for stopped vehicles, and keep eyes on the road at all times.

Reporter John Chapman contributed to this report.

