Cooler for Friday but, still nice

Mild and breezy for the weekend. Even warmer for Monday and Tuesday. Then, a cooling trend for...
Mild and breezy for the weekend. Even warmer for Monday and Tuesday. Then, a cooling trend for mid to late next week.(1011 Weather Team)
By Brad Anderson
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 4:30 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It will be a bit cooler for Friday but, overall, still a nice day. We will have some morning clouds with patch fog with temperatures in the 30s. Skies becoming mostly sunny this afternoon with the high in the upper 50s and an east wind 5 to 15 mph.

Saturday will be breezy in the afternoon and warmer. Highs in the upper 60s with a south wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts around 25 mph. Breezy conditions continue on Sunday and still warm with the afternoon high in the upper 60s. South wind could gust to around 30 mph and it will be mostly sunny.

Warmer temperatures for Monday with the high in the lower 70s, mostly sunny and breezy. Highs on Tuesday could be in the mid 70s with a gusty southwest wind and a few clouds. Wednesday will be cooler with a chance for an isolated shower. Highs on Wednesday will be in the lower 60s. Another small chance for rain on Thursday and the cooling trend continues with afternoon highs in the mid 50s.

