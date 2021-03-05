Creighton suspends McDermott effective immediately

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Days away from Saturday’s regular-season finale, Creighton University on Thursday night announced the suspension of recently embattled men’s basketball coach Greg McDermott.

McDermott will not be involved in any team activities and will miss Saturday’s game against Butler, according to a statement from Creighton Athletic Director Bruce Rasmussen. Further punishment is apparently also under consideration.

I made a mistake and I own it. Mistakes come with consequences, and I accept and agree with the suspension. https://t.co/pYOT0X0nMx — Coach McDermott (@cucoachmac) March 5, 2021

Creighton will be the two seed in the BIG EAST Tournament regardless of the outcome of the game against Butler.

McDermott tweeted a statement of apology on Tuesday following comments he made in the locker room following Creighton’s loss to Xavier on the road over the weekend:

