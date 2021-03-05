Advertisement

Creighton suspends McDermott effective immediately

By Gina Dvorak
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 10:32 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Days away from Saturday’s regular-season finale, Creighton University on Thursday night announced the suspension of recently embattled men’s basketball coach Greg McDermott.

McDermott will not be involved in any team activities and will miss Saturday’s game against Butler, according to a statement from Creighton Athletic Director Bruce Rasmussen. Further punishment is apparently also under consideration.

Creighton will be the two seed in the BIG EAST Tournament regardless of the outcome of the game against Butler.

McDermott tweeted a statement of apology on Tuesday following comments he made in the locker room following Creighton’s loss to Xavier on the road over the weekend:

